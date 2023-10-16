 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers, Cowboys get into a scrap before Monday Night Football

Players from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys were spotted pushing and shoving as the players came onto the field for warmups.

By Ryan Watkins
Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys in Inglewood, CA.

The Chargers and the Cowboys got into a heated exchange as the Dallas players entered the field to do their final warm ups ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup. It seems the Chargers secondary were at the heart of the fray with Asante Samuel Jr., Dean Marlowe and Essang Bassey being the among the first to be involved. The Cowboys’ defensive line were the unit on the other side of the fight with Mazi Smith, Sam Williams and Dante Fowler Jr. being seen at the front of the exchange for Dallas.

The incident began with pushing and shoving but it quickly turned nasty as punches were thrown by both sides before coaches and the umpiring crew separated the two groups. There has been no action taken to eject players from either side so the game itself will feature all the players involved.

The two teams were involved in several scraps during their joint practice back in July 2022 during training camp, the first of which featured Sebastian Joseph-Day getting into it with Terence Steele. The recent history between these two teams is starting to create a rivalry and this could continue onto the field tonight.

