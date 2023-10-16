Chargers vs. Cowboys Inactives: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer are ACTIVE for Monday Night Football

The Chargers are coming out the other side of their Week Five with much more health and availability. The only starter who won’t be suiting up tonight against the Cowboys is safety Alohi Gilman who continues to deal with a nagging heel injury.

Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer, Derwin James, Donald Parham, Joey Bosa, and Justin Herbert were all starters who appeared on the this week’s injury report at one time or another. As of now, they’re all good to go in tonight’s primetime contest.

The rest of tonight’s inactives include cornerback Deane Leonard, running back Elijah Dotson, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

Per reports throughout the week, veteran safety Dean Marlowe is getting the start opposite James on the back end. He has spent time with several other NFL teams and played a single season under Brandon Staley when the latter was the defensive coordinator at James Madison.