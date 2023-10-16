Chargers pullover STARTER jackets are here!

As football season continues to roll on, we’re getting closer and closer to autumn and winter time, meaning temps are dropping and you’ll all be looking to bundle up a bit more in the coming weeks. While that doesn’t really mean much for those who get to bask in the glorious weather of Southern California on a daily basis, it’s certainly not enough of a reason to bypass the newest and coolest piece of Chargers merch dropping at HOMAGE!

As of today (October 16th), you can officially grab your own Chargers STARTER pullover jacket! Get lost in the nostalgia with these amazing retro pieces that will certainly be the talk of the tailgate or wherever you’re taking in the Chargers game.

Behold, in all their glory:

These things sell faster than hot cakes, so you don’t want to waste any time! Go ahead and grab yours right here!

And while you’re at it, check out the rest of their amazing collection of Chargers apparel!

Some other awesome pieces include:

Go Bolts, baby!