Chargers vs. Cowboys: How to watch on TV, live stream, Spanish broadcast, betting odds and more

The Chargers (2-2) are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) in a Monday Night Football showdown. Kellen Moore gets his chance at a “revenge game” against his former team, both as a player and a coach, and the Chargers get to welcome back Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa from injury thanks to the extra rest afforded by the bye week.

Although “selling” has never been in Tom Telesco’s DNA, there is no denying that the Chargers are in a dire cap situation in 2024. Both Telesco and Brandon Staley are likely on the hot seat if this season ends in another disappointment, as the roster will be forced through some major turnover organically and the Spanos family may decide new leadership would be best suited to oversee that rebuild. Rolling into the bye week with a losing record may inspire the Spanos family to begin that process sooner rather than later.

After their Cowboys matchup, the Chargers play the Chiefs, Bears, and Jets. Winning at least three of these four games would help instill confidence in this front office, perhaps even provoking an uncharacteristic midseason acquisition from Tom Telesco to help backfill the roster where some talent was lost due to injury like wide receiver, or where positional talent is lacking like tight end.

That stretch of games starts tonight, so be sure to tune in cheer your Chargers towards a winning record.

Date: Monday, October 16th

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. (PT)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Watch it live: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

Odds: Cowboys (-1.5)

