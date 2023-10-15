The Chargers already released their final injury report before their Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but made an addition to the list shortly thereafter.

Joshua Palmer has been officially listed as “questionable” with a groin injury. Palmer was in line for extra opportunities against the Cowboys as the Chargers have lost Mike Williams for the season, giving Palmer another chance to show he’s ready to be a starting-caliber receiver in his third pro season. However, the severity of Palmer’s groin injury is still unknown, with the Chargers’ announcement being the only news we’ve received thus far.

we’ve added Joshua Palmer (groin) to the injury report. he is ‘questionable’ for #DALvsLAC https://t.co/p0GkE3vREt — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 15, 2023

If Palmer is unable to go or is limited in any capacity, expect Quentin Johnston to receive plenty of opportunities, and perhaps Derius Davis will get some extra looks as well. Simi Fehoko might also be a sneaky contributor facing off against his former team, a recent addition due to his plus-athleticism and relationship with Kellen Moore.

For now, let’s hope Joshua Palmer is doing just fine and will be ready for tomorrow’s game.