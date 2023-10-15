 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers add Joshua Palmer to injury report ahead of Cowboys matchup

Already down a starting receiver, the next man up for the Bolts was a surprise addition to Sunday’s injury report.

By Kyle DeDiminicantanio
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Chargers already released their final injury report before their Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but made an addition to the list shortly thereafter.

Joshua Palmer has been officially listed as “questionable” with a groin injury. Palmer was in line for extra opportunities against the Cowboys as the Chargers have lost Mike Williams for the season, giving Palmer another chance to show he’s ready to be a starting-caliber receiver in his third pro season. However, the severity of Palmer’s groin injury is still unknown, with the Chargers’ announcement being the only news we’ve received thus far.

If Palmer is unable to go or is limited in any capacity, expect Quentin Johnston to receive plenty of opportunities, and perhaps Derius Davis will get some extra looks as well. Simi Fehoko might also be a sneaky contributor facing off against his former team, a recent addition due to his plus-athleticism and relationship with Kellen Moore.

For now, let’s hope Joshua Palmer is doing just fine and will be ready for tomorrow’s game.

In This Stream

Chargers vs. Cowboys Week 6: Rested Bolts get motivated Dallas defense on MNF

View all 11 stories

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...