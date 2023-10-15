The Chargers are coming off a bye week ready to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. When we initially received the schedule, many likely lamented the early bye week, but it actually came at a great time as we were able to give Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa, and Donald Parham some extra rest, and also prepare for the losses of Mike Williams, Corey Linsley (for an unknown amount of time), and J.C. Jackson. Hopefully the team has made the necessary adjustments and preparations for a big primetime match this Monday night. Let’s look at which player props on DraftKings Sportsbook we might want some action on.

Here are my three favorite bets for the week.

Austin Ekeler, Rushing Yards Over 48.5, -120

It’s a pretty classic “don’t overthink it” bet. Ekeler should be as close to 100% this game as you’ll ever see a running back midway through the season. The Cowboys lost one of their best run defenders in Leighton Vander Esch, and even when they had better help they still gave up more than 50 rushing yards to James Conner, Joshua Dobbs, and Rondale Moore when they faced the Cardinals.

This is a “welcome back” game for Austin. I’d consider some Same Game Parlay action on him as well, if you’re feelin’ frisky.

Tuli Tuipulotu - Sacks Over 0.25, +124

Joey Bosa coming off the injury report might actually benefit Tuli more than outside fans expect. Joey and Tuli (and Mack as well, as our own Ryan Watkins did a great job illustrating) have worked off one another well, and when all three EDGES are al the field they’re menacing. The odds seem in Tuli’s favor that he’ll meet Dak in the backfield either on his own or in tandem with one of his EDGE mentors.

Joshua Palmer - Receiving Yards Over 47.5, -115

As this article was being written, Joshua Palmer popped up on the injury report with a groin injury, so definitely monitor his health as this game approaches. However, if he’s able to go, I really like Palmer’s chances to put up some numbers in place of Mike Williams. Quentin Johnston will likely be the long-term benefactor, but Palmer has been fairly reliable when called upon, and I’d expect him to benefit from a game where Kellen Moore is able to out-scheme his former team and put his receivers in optimal situations all game.

What bets are you placing, Bolts From the Blue?