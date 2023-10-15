BFTB Sunday Game Picks: Giants, Bills SNF matchup has 15-point spread

Good morning Bolts From the Blue!

This morning, we’re treated to an early morning London-based matchup featuring the Titans and the Ravens. As of this morning, the Ravens are 6-point favorites over the Titans, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The early game slot features a couple games with big spreads, with the Dolphins favored by 14.5-points against the Panthers, and the 49ers by 9.5-points over the Browns. The closest match - essentially a pick ‘em- is the Commanders (+1) visiting the Falcons (-1), a game featuring two defensively-led teams with formidable rushing attacks.

The afternoon slate only has four games this week, but the Lions (-3) visiting the Buccaneers (+3) is definitely a game worth tuning into, as both teams have been performing above expectations this year... and how can you not root for the Dan Campbell and the Lions to finally turn things around in the Motor City?

Sunday Night’s game has a wild spread for a primetime matchup, as the Giants are being given 15 points against the Bills. With Daniel Jones out, Saquon Barkley trying to play through an ankle injury, and a battered offensive line, it might be best to just place some Bills prop bets on this one, and maybe some Giants “unders.”

For all of our weekly staff picks, check them out below!