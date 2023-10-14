Chargers Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Derwin James come off report

Chargers fans can rejoice this week as they get back a number of their stars who missed Week Four’s matchup with the Raiders.

Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, and Justin Herbert were all officially taken of this week’s injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Cowboys.

Joey Bosa, Donald Parham Jr., and Nick Williams are all tagged as questionable for Monday night. Bosa missed both Thursday and Friday’s practices before returning Saturday in a limited fashion. Nick Williams was a late addition after missing Friday’s practice with a back injury but he was limited Saturday, as well.

#DALvsLAC game status



QUESTIONABLE — Joey Bosa, Donald Parham Jr., Nick Williams



DOUBTFUL — Alohi Gilman, Deane Leonard — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 14, 2023

Alohi Gilman and Deane Leonard are the only two players listed as doubtful. Gilman did not practice all week and safety Dean Marlowe was seen with the starting unit during Saturday’s practice. The loss of Leonard will leave the Chargers short one of their starting core special teams players against the Cowboys.