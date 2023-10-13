Chargers Injury Report: Joey Bosa misses 2nd practice of Week 6

The second injury report for the Chargers this week has dropped and I’d say it’s an overall net-positive compared to Wednesday’s list.

Most of the names remained unchanged. Joey Bosa was once again a non-participant and that situation should start to garner more attention as back-to-back missed practices coming off a two-week break doesn’t bode well for the defense. Same thing goes for Alohi Gilman who is still nursing a heel injury.

The best news today stems from Donald Parham’s status being upgraded from a limited participant to a full one. Looks like the Chargers should have their big red zone threat available on Monday night.

A new name that has been added to the list is defensive tackle Nick Williams who is tagged with a back injury. He did not go on Thursday. Another name that went backwards was cornerback Deane Leonard. He went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday.

Check out the entire injury report below: