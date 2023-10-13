Chargers Daily Links: A surprising and smart trade target for the Chargers

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s not very often you’ll hear someone say a player in his 18th NFL season is perfect trade target for your team.

Yet, Bolt Beat’s Jason Reed has pointed out a well seasoned veteran on a team in “sell” mode that would be a perfect fit for a Chargers squad with a serious need at tight end.

Marcedes Lewis is in his first year with the Chicago Bears after a five-year stint with the Packers. He’s been an incredibly solid player throughout his entire career - although he only has one second-team All-Pro and one Pro Bowl to his name, he’s a big-bodied tight end that thrives as a run blocker.

Lewis could be a solid option that would cost next to nothing if the Chargers finally realize McKitty could easily pass through waivers and land on the practice squad.

And now for today’s links.

