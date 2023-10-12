Bolts From the Blue, we have a primetime divisional matchup to enjoy tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) host the Denver Broncos (+10.5) for Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos have been a heavily storylined team ever since the team leveraged heavy draft capital to chase the once-superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. After a 2022 season left much to be desired, head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired, and the team traded even more draft capital away to take Sean Payton’s rights from the Saints in hopes of quickly getting the team back on track.

It’s only Week Six of the NFL season, but the rumor mill is already churning with trade speculation surrounding many of the Broncos veterans. The Broncos have only managed one win so far this season, and there’s reason to believe Sean Payton will be quick to tear down this roster and rebuild it to better suit his vision for the team.

As such, tonight might be a tryout for some of these Broncos to play their way into a more optimistic situation. With the trade deadline a couple weeks away, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase what they players could do for a team with immediate Super Bowl aspirations... while helping the Broncos regain some draft capital for Payton’s rebuild.

If you want to bet on the Chiefs tonight at DraftKings Sportsbook, you’re hoping the Chiefs can win by more than just a touchdown and a field goal. A 10.5-point spread may seem taunting, and the Chiefs haven’t been their usual juggernaut selves this season, but I wouldn’t want to bet on the Broncos changing their current trajectory until they shift their momentum. If you want to get crafty... Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton might be fun to throw some prop bets on, as the Broncos will likely be forced to air it out, and both have been rumored as potential trade pieces moving forward.

What do you think, BFTB? Any of you placing bets tonight?