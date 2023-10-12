Chargers Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Derwin James are back

The Chargers dropped their first injury of Week Six and it’s unfortunately more sizable than we would have expected coming out of a bye week.

In all, 10 names grace the injury report.

Joey Bosa (toe), Alohi Gilman (heel), and Khalil Mack (NIR-veteran’s rest day) were the only three non-participants on Thursday. That’s not great news on the Bosa front but seeing Mack still kicking is good enough when Tuli Tuipulotu has been productive in his place.

Deane Leonard (hamstring) and Donald Parham (wrist) were the lone limited participants. Parham is still nursing a wrist sprain he suffered while attempting to catch a touchdown against the Raiders.

Austin Ekeler is officially healthy! He headlines the full-participants from Thursday, a list that also includes Derwin James (hamstring), Rashawn Slater (ankle), Trey Pipkins (shoulder), and Justin Herbert (left finger).

Herbert has not taken any snaps from under center this week and he told reporters that he does not plan to ahead of Monday’s game. However, he noted that it won’t necessarily stop him from going under center against the Cowboys altogether.