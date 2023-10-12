Chargers vs. Cowboys Week 6: Rested Bolts get motivated Dallas defense on MNF

The Chargers (2-2) are coming off their early bye week hopefully rejuvenated and energized ahead of this week’s matchup with the Cowboys (3-2). Dallas and their fan base are in an inconvenient state following the team’s 42-10 shellacking at the hands of the 49ers. Now, it’s anyone’s guess as to which type of Cowboys team the Chargers will get on Monday night.

Will it be a team still struggling with the reality that they got exposed by a NFC rival? Or will it be a team motivated to high heaven to prove that they were not just some early flash in the pan?

As of Thursday morning, the Chargers are two-point underdogs against the Cowboys at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The biggest storyline many will point to in this game is obviously the first chance Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has to compete against his former team. Moore was the Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2019-2022 before him and head coach Mike McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways.

The Cowboys had the number one red zone offense in the NFL a season ago and they’re now ranked 28th in 2023. On the flip-side, the Chargers are now one of the best scoring teams inside the 20-yard line with quarterback Justin Herbert totaling nine touchdowns in four games within scoring position.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has just five touchdowns to four interceptions on the year which is not what the Cowboys want in terms of quarterback performance complementing their defense.

At the end of the day, I predict this game will be a ton of fun to watch with both teams being able to put up points from the first whistle until the last. Here’s to hoping Moore gets the last laugh in the end.