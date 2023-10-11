Chargers receive middling chances to reach Super Bowl

Our lovely friends at SBNation.com recently threw together a list rankings stacking all 32 NFL teams against each other by how strong their chances are to win this year’s Super Bowl.

Being that the folks behind this article are personal friends of mine, I had hoped to enter into it with the assumption that they’d do the Chargers a solid. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case. The Chargers were ranked 15th among all 32 teams, immediately behind the Bengals and one spot ahead of the Saints.

Here’s what SBN.com had to say:

“The Chargers have rebounded from some embarrassing early losses to put together a good 2-2 record thus far. The offense looks more explosive and attacking downfield: Justin Herbert’s Average Throw Depth per SIS is a whole yard above his previous career high, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has gotten more out of a run game that was previously disgusting.” “Defensively, I’m not sure if I’m in yet. The Chargers traded away JC Jackson because he was playing abysmal football, but even without Jackson, this DB room has a lot of question marks surrounding depth and health. Up front, EDGE Joey Bosa has missed time already due to a hamstring injury, and Eric Kendricks has been in and out of the lineup. The question always remains for the Chargers: yes, they are good, but can they stay healthy long enough to show it?”

Overall I think their assessment is understandable. Offense is certainly more efficient and entertaining than it was a year ago but the defense is once again the squeaky wheel that needs the grease. It’s tough not to think about that 2021 season where every week was a shootout.

When considering the gambit of teams that they must potentially knock off on the way to the Super Bowl, it makes even more sense. The road in front of them isn’t easy and the remainder of their schedule teeters on one of the tougher slates remaining. The Cowboys and Chiefs are up next, followed by games with the Lions, Bills, Ravens, and their second matchup with Kansas City. When I look at the complete picture, it’s looking more and more like the Chargers will have to play above current expectations, meaning they have to win every game they should while also stealing some they likely shouldn’t.

Pushing for a winning record might be tough at 9-8. Increasing their 2022 win total from 10 to 11 seems almost like a fever dream unless some habits miraculously turn around.

Either way, this is just one opinion. If you agree or disagree, let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!