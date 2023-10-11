Chargers vs. Cowboys Week 6: By the Numbers

The Chargers get a tough test coming off their bye week with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town for a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys started the year with a statement game where they held the Giants to zero points in a 40-0 shellacking to begin the year. However, the tables turned in a drastic way with Dallas being on the wrong side of a 42-10 beatdown at the hands of the 49ers this past Sunday.
Charger fans could feel either good or bad about this week depending on how you believe the Cowboys will respond. Are the Chargers catching Dallas at a low point where they now have a chance to continue piling it on? Or are the Bolts doomed to get a Cowboys team motivated to high heaven to show the NFL their latest performance was an exception and not the rule?
Either way, under the lights, it’s bound to be one exciting game to watch. And let’s not forget the Kellen Moore revenge game storyline!
With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!
*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 388.8 (5th)
Points per game: 27.5 (7th)
Passing yards per game: 269.0 (6th)
Rushing yards per game: 119.8 (14th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,106 passing yards, seven touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 207
Rushing touchdowns: QB Justin Herbert - Three
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 434
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 35
Receiving touchdowns: TE Donald Parham, WR Keenan Allen - Three
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 404.0 (31st)
Points allowed per game: 26.0 (24th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 299.8 (32nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 104.3 (14th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Kenneth Murray - 26
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six
Passes Defended: Three tied @ three
Interceptions: Three tied @ one
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Fumble recoveries: Four tied @ one
Cowboys Offense
Total yards per game: 327.4 (17th)
Points per game: 26.8 (8th)
Passing yards per game: 203.0 (20th)
Rushing yards per game: 124.4 (10th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Dak Prescott - passing yards, touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Tony Pollard - 340
Rushing touchdowns: RB Tony Pollard - Two
Receiving yards: WR CeeDee Lamb - 358
Receptions: WR CeeDee Lamb - 27
Receiving Touchdowns: Five tied @ one
Cowboys Defense
Total yards per game: 292.0 (5th)
Points per game: 16.6 (7th)
Passing yards per game: 168.6 (2nd)
Rushing yards per game: 123.4 (21st)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Damone Clark - 33
Tackles for loss: EDGE Micah Parsons - Six
Sacks: EDGE Micah Parsons - Four
Passes Defended: CB Stephon Gilmore, S DaRon Bland - Five
Interceptions: S DaRon Bland - Three
Forced fumbles: Six tied @ one
Fumble recoveries: Four tied @ one
