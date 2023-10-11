Chargers Week 6 Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Chargers clawed back to even their record at 2-2 ahead of their Week Five bye with numerous starters and impact players hampered by injuries. Over their extended break, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa were all able to kick their feet up and get the TLC they needed in order to prepare for the final 13 weeks of the season.

We’ve already received a helping of good news as Ekeler told reporters on Tuesday that there’s a “99 percent chance” he’ll suit up against the Cowboys. Now we just need to wait and see if both James and Bosa will be back to full-go, as well.

With all of that in mind, here’s this week’s confidence check-in. Below, let us know how you’re all feeling about the Chargers and their current direction ahead of Week Six.