Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says there’s a ‘99% chance” he’ll suit up against Cowboys

A month ago today was the last time the Chargers got to see Austin Ekeler take the field. The team’s RB1 has been sidelined with an ankle injury he sustained against the Dolphins but it’s looking like that wait is over for both the team and its fans.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Ekeler told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that there is a “99 percent chance” that he will suit up and play against the Cowboys on Monday night.

That’s fantastic news for an offense that’s continued to put up points each week while not necessarily being able to run the ball efficiently at the same time. Against the Dolphins, Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a score as part of a 234-yard effort on the ground.

Since Ekeler’s injury, the run game hasn’t come close to being able to reach that level in a game since.