Chargers Power Rankings Roundup: Bolts remain steady after Week 5 bye

The Chargers are coming off a nice extended break with a bye in Week Five. They’re going to be welcomed back this week by the Dallas Cowboys who are coming to town for some good ol’ fashioned fun on Monday Night Football.

Despite the Chargers not playing a game this past Sunday, there was still a slight bit of movement for them amongst various power rankings. Some teams above them lost and some below them won. In the end, they remain — for the most art — among the top half of NFL clubs.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at where the Bolts landed this week!

“After a completely wild opening stanza to their season, the Chargers have a chance to define the 2023 season over the course of two games. Dallas and Kansas City back to back will give us a chance to see how Kellen Moore reacts to a defense that knows him intimately well, and the team that the Chargers are theoretically built to contend with.” - Conor Orr

“If (when?) Brandon Staley gets fired, this draft class will be thrown into the list of reasons. Not high, but it’ll be there. First-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston, 4.49 speed at 6-foot-4, has six catches for 44 yards. Fourth-round receiver Derius Davis, 4.36 speed, has four catches for 24 yards. Second-round defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu is the only rookie contributing.” - Josh Kendall

“The Chargers’ next game, on Monday night against the Cowboys, is a big game for both teams. The Chargers probably would be better off if Dallas hadn’t been embarrassed on Sunday night, but nothing they can do about that. Cowboys at Chargers will be a fun game (probably attended by 90 percent Cowboys fans).” - Frank Schwab

“Through the first five weeks — including a bye week for the Chargers — Allen has the seventh most fantasy points in PPR leagues of any receiver, ahead of other top receivers, including A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen’s best game came in Week 3, where he broke franchise and league records, catching 18 passes for 215 yards and throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. - Kris Rhim

“The Chargers entered the 2023 season with lofty aspirations. They enter the bye week fortunate to be a .500 football team.” “As one would expect, the Justin Herbert-led offense has been effective, even without the services of running back Austin Ekeler. But considering that Brandon Staley is a defensive-minded head coach, the Chargers defense has to be considered a major disappointment.” “Four games into the season, only the Denver Broncos have allowed more yards than the 404 the Bolts have surrendered per game. The Chargers are 27th in the league in scoring defense.” “Defensive lineman Morgan Fox lauded his team for rebounding from an 0-2 start while speaking to the media, but he also admitted that there’s work to be done over the off week.” “‘Coming out 2-2 after you started 0-2 is huge,’ Fox said. ‘Next we have Dallas, and they’re a really good team. We’re going to have to get our minds right and be ready to go. We have some things we know we definitely have to get better at moving forward. We have some tough challenges coming up. We have to take a deep breath now.’” “That Week 6 meeting with the Cowboys will be a litmus test—if the Chargers are to be taken seriously, they have to find a way to win that game.” - BR NFL Staff

“Can they kick the Cowboys when they’re down?” - Mike Florio

“The Chargers need to build on finishing back-to-back games well after the bye. Justin Herbert has MVP potential in the new offense, which should get Austin Ekeler back. Khalil Mack continues to inspire the real Brandon Staley defense can still show up.” - Vinnie Iyer