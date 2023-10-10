PFF’s top Chargers in 10 key categories

Normally on Tuesday’s we’re discussing the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from the Chargers but with the team coming off a bye, I thought we’d take a look at who is currently leading the team in 10 key categories.

Some may be obvious and some may be quite the surprise!

Let’s go ahead and dive right in.

Offense

Overall Offensive Grade: WR Keenan Allen - 80.2

Pass Block Grade: OT Rashawn Slater - 82.3

Run Block Grade: WR Mike Williams - 75.0

Run Grade: QB Justin Herbert - 79.6

Receiving Grade: WR Keenan Allen - 82.3

This has been a resurgent year for the The Slayer as he’s currently on pace to break his previous career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Despite his most recent outing which saw him snag just three passes for 32 yards, Allen is averaging high marks of 8.8 receptions and 108.5 receiving yards per game while catching 79.7 percent of his targets. That pace would leave with a stat line of 150-1,844-13 at the end of the year. It’s not likely that he finishes with those numbers, but it certainly paints a clear picture of just how productive he’s been thus far in 2023.

Love seeing the wily vet Keenan Allen still being locked in on dirty work like this! That's how you chip! pic.twitter.com/P2CfMIDjVD — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) October 3, 2023

As expected, Rashawn Slater is once again leading the Chargers up front. His pass block grade is tops on the team while his run block grade of 63.8 is third among starting offensive linemen.

Justin Herbert is second on offense with an overall grade of 76.1. His latest performance against the Raiders earned him his worst game grade of the year (67.1) which isn’t surprising given that he threw his first interception of the season. Herbert does own the Chargers’ top run grade with three touchdowns on the ground.

Defense

Overall Defensive Grade: EDGE Khalil Mack - 83.1

Run Defense Grade: S Derwin James - 75.9

Tackling Grade: LB Nick Niemann - 85.9

Pass Rush Grade: Khalil Mack - 80.9

Coverage Grade: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 80.3

Mack’s 2023 season is unsurprisingly buoyed by his six-sack performance against the Raiders. Until Week Four, Mack had just one game grade above 70.0 on the year while also failing to find the quarterback for a single sack. That all obviously changed against the Raiders. He earned an elite game grade of 92.3 against his former team and nows sits with the Chargers’ top defensive season grade at 83.1. The veteran also leads in pass rush grade with Kenneth Murray coming up behind him at 76.5.

With his ability to wreak more havoc when around the line of scrimmage, Derwin James leads the way in run defense. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu is a close second at 74.6.

With Erick Kendricks missing two games, Nick Niemann has stepped in to start two games this season. He’s been the team’s best tackler grade-wise by almost six grade points. Raheem Layne is second at 80.1.

Asante Samuel Jr. has one of the Chargers’ three interceptions this year with his being the latest to help secure the 24-17 win over the Raiders. His overall season grade of 78.8 is also second on the entire team behind only Mack with his run defense coming in third at 71.6.