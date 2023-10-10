Chargers Daily Links: Could Bill Belichick be on the Chargers’ radar as their future head coach?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers have been the center of many rumor mills regarding the future of the head coach position. After Brandon Staley’s Bolts surrendered a historically relevant comeback to the Jaguars last year in the playoffs, Staley has been a regular mention when discussing which coaches may be on the hot seat.

Last season, there was much discussion about Sean Payton’s desire to step in as the Chargers’ head coach, something Colin Cowherd recent confirmed.

I was never on board with Sean Payton for the Chargers, but we all knew he was trying his best to get Staley fired.

Sounds like he was a tad disappointed and settled for the Broncos job, and the Chargers dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/GzLFszz02u — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 9, 2023

More recently, Jim Harbaugh has been a fixture in rumors about a new direction the Chargers may decide to pursue after this season.

Now, with all of the turmoil in New England this season, pundits are predicting an exit for Bill Belichick and a potential fit with the Chargers. He would be the most decorated head coach the Chargers had ever hired, but his teams have been fairly disastrous since the departure of Tom Brady. Is that really the direction the Bolts want to go next season Let’s discuss below!

And now for today's links.

Could Bill Belichick be the Chargers next head coach? (Bolt Beat)

Five questions for the Chargers after the bye week (Chargers.com)

The Chargers bring back Christopher Hinton, and sign Mark Webb Jr. and Cameron Tom to the practice squad (Chargers.com)

The Cowboys have typically responded after major losses in McCarthy’s tenure... will that continue next week against the Chargers? (Charger Report)

Top bandwagons and storylines to believe in this season (NFL.com)

Jonathan Taylor believes the running back market is beginning to shift favorably (NFL.com)

Pete Carroll stands up for Jamal Adams’ outburst (Pro Football Talk)

James Conner will miss some time with a knee injury (Pro Football Talk)

The Bears are scrambling to find a senior defensive analyst after the resignation of Alan Williams (ESPN)

Raiders come up big in win against the Packers (CBS NFL)