The Chargers have clawed their way back to .500 after securing their second win in a row, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17.

The Chargers have plenty of injuries they are working through, but the Raiders started a rookie quarterback in his first ever regular season action, so it’s very difficult to lean on injuries when attempting to excuse another near implosion at the end of the game. The Bolts rode their defense to an early lead, up 24-7 at the half, behind an amazing performance by Khalil Mack. Mack had two strip sacks and six total sacks on the day, creating a menacing presence on his side of the field.

While the Raiders did have a chance to tie the game up in their last possession after the Bolts failed to score any points in the second half, Asante Samuel Jr displayed his ball skills when they were needed most, securing an interception in the end zone.

Hopefully the Chargers can get healthy with the coming bye, and enter Week 6 ready to play their best ball yet.