Former Chargers DT Jerry Tillery ejected after late hit on Justin Herbert

In the middle of the second quarter, the beautiful roof on top of SoFi Stadium was about to be blown off.

On a second-and-six pass play for the Chargers, Justin Herbert rolled out to his right and was immediately met by Maxx Crosby. Herbert put the jukes on him and escape up the right sideline. Just as Herbert crossed out of bounds, former Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery obliterated him with a high hit that was egregiously late. The entire Chargers benched erupted and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a singular player get mugged the way Tillery was in that moment. He was trapped in a mosh pit of loyal Herbert teammates and it’s a miracle nothing actually happened in the middle of it.

An absolute dirty hit by Jerry Tillery on Justin Herbert…



He gets ejected for it. Even Maxx Crosby, his own teammate, was frustrated by that.

Tillery was selected by the Chargers with the 28th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He spent three-plus season in Los Angeles before being cut in the middle of the 2021 season due to continued poor play.

As it stands, it looks like there’s no love lost between Tillery and the Chargers.