Injury Update; Donald Parham ruled out for the rest of Week 4

Donald Parham, the Chargers’s redzone specialist tight end, left the field in the second quarter after suffering an injury to his wrist. On 3rd and Goal, Herbert targeted this big tight end unsuccessfully but as the pass fell to the ground Parham put his hand down to break his fall and he jarred it. He came off immediately, running to the sideline cradling his injured arm in his other hand. He was originally labelled as questionable to return after visiting the blue medical tent and being in visible pain according to sideline reports. He was downgraded to out during the second half.

injury update: Donald Parham Jr (wrist) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 1, 2023

Parham has been a big part of the Chargers’ redzone offense with 3 Touchdowns over the opening 3 weeks of the season so he will be a big miss and could almost be deemed irreplaceable due to his unique size at the tight end position. Gerald Everett and Stone Smartt will see an increase in snaps in his absence.