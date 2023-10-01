Chargers-Raiders Live Game Recap: Banged-up Bolts face Jimmy G-less Raiders in AFC West bout

Kickoff for today’s tilt between the Chargers and Raiders is right around the corner. The Bolts are favored by 6.5 points according to the fine folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite missing several starters, including Austin Ekeler and Derwin James, the Chargers are hoping to take advantage of a Las Vegas squad that will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Rookie Aidan O’Connell will get his first NFL start after impressing the coaching staff during the preseason.

This will be the first game for the Chargers without Mike Williams who suffered a torn ACL in Week Three against the Vikings. In his place, expect an increase in snaps for rookie first-rounder Quentin Johnston who has just 26 yards through three weeks.

Can the Chargers manage to even their record before heading into their bye? Will the Raiders be able to pull off the upset to further spoil the Chargers’ season? Stay tuned to find out.

For the compete quarter-by-quarter recap of today’s game, continue on below!

First Quarter

The Raiders won the toss and chose to defer. Justin Herbert and the offense were up first.

On the second play of the game, rookie wide receiver Derius Davis lined up in the backfield and took a toss to the right. Davis broke through the first line of defense, cut back, then hit the accelerators for a massive 51-yard gain to put them deep inside Raiders territory. Two plays later, Joshua Kelley took his first handoff for an 11-yard gain.

After recovering a forced fumble by Maxx Crosby, the Chargers managed to find the end zone on a 12-yard scramble by Justin Herbert who beat the blitz and sprinted into the end zone at the same corner he scored his very first touchdown back in 2020 against the Chiefs.

A little over four minutes into the game, the Charges led 7-0.

On Aidan O’Connell’s first drive of the game, he handed off twice to Josh Jacobs before dropping back on third down. Khalil Mack looped inside off a pick from Tuli Tuipulotu and managed to get home for his first sack of the 2023 season. The quick three-and-out gave the ball right back to Herbert and the offense with 8:35 in the quarter.

The Chargers got another chunk run from Kelley who broke through multiple tackles on a 22-yard gain. That was followed by a poor call from Kellen Moore on another pitch play that lost five. A six-yard gain to Gerald Everett and an incompletion forced the Chargers to punt.

The Raiders even the score with a eight-play, 64-yard drive that was aided by a defensive pass interference penalty on Michael Davis to give the Raiders first-and-10 from the Chargers’ own 19-yard line. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell converted a QB Sneak to get the Raiders on the board.

The Chargers faced a third-and-one at their 30-yard line as the quarter came to an end.

Second Quarter

Quentin Johnston made his first catch of the game on a fantastic effort to get both hands under the ball following Herbert’s miraculous escape from a near-sack. The Chargers found themselves with the ball at first-and-10 from the Raiders seven-yard line. A tipped incompletion to Johnston was followed by a sack via Maxx Crosby. Herbert then attempted to fit a ball to Donald Parham in the back of the end zone but that also got tipped. Parham was injured on the play with a wrist injury.

Cameron Dicker came on for the field goal to break the tie at 10-7.

Several plays into the Raiders’ next drive, Chris Rumph forced an O’Connell fumble before recovering it himself. It set the Chargers up inside Raiders territory with plenty of mometum on their side.

Following a four-yard rush by Isaiah Spiller, Herbert rolled out right and was immediately pressured by Crosby. Herbert put the jukes on him and ran up the right sideline for a modest gain. Jut as Hebert was completely outside the boundary, former Chargers teammate Jerry Tillery rocked him high to draw an obscene unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The entire Chargers bench erupted and the tension was enormous as the whole team mugged up on Tillery, not allowing him a quick escape to teh other side of the field. After replay of the incident, Tillery was ejected from the game for the egregious hit.

Three players later, Herbert hit Keenan Allen on a wide-open slant route for his first passing score of the game. After the extra point, the Chargers led 17-7.

Khalil Mack got home for his second sack of the day and forced another O’Connell fumble which was recovered by Austin Johnson. The Chargers marched the ball all the way to the Raiders one-yard line where back-to-back quarterback sneaks from Herbert got them back into the end zone. The score pushed the lead to 24-7.

The defense held at the end of the half as they forced a punt just before kneeling into the half.

Third Quarter

The Raiders received the opening kickoff of the second half but were immediately reminded about that Khalil Mack guy rushing off the edge. The first play of the half was Mack’s fourth sack and second forced fumble of the game. That threw off the offense’s rhythm once again and they punted. Punter AJ Cole got a nice bounce and was able to pin the Chargers at their five-yard line.

On the other side of the break, the Chargers couldn’t gain a yard. In fact, they lost two yards on first down and then attempted to go routes up the left sideline. Both fell incomplete and the Bolts punted right back to the Raiders who started their drive near midfield.

Mack record his fifth sack of the game to force the Raiders into a third-and-18 situation several plays in. That ended up not meaning much as the Raiders converted with a 21-yard catch-and-run play to Josh Jacobs. Asante Samuel Jr. was later called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after tossing wideout Hunter Renfrow to the ground after the whistle blew which set the Raiders inside the Chargers’ red zone. Thankfully, the defense held and forced Las Vegas to kick. It was good and the Chargers got the ball back up 24-10 with 4:51 remaining in the quarter.

The Chargers got off to another good start with good runs by Joshua Kelley and Herbert, but tragedy struck soon after. On third-and-10 from the midfield stripe, Herbert escaped the pocket to his right and threw up a pass to Josh Palmer who was covered well by a defender between him and his quarterback. The ball sailed over his head and into the waiting arms of Trevon Moehrig. An illegal block on the Raiders backed the return up but it was still the first turnover from Herbert on the season.

Herbert was caught up in the garbage of the play trying to make the tackle and he took a hit by Maxx Crosby before getting his left hand stepped on. Visibly shaken up, Herbert was slow to get up before walking under his own power to the medical tent.

The Raiders were driving as the quarter came to an end.

Fourth Quarter