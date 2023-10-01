Chargers-Raiders Inactives: Austin Ekeler, Derwin James INACTIVE

The Chargers prepared to be without several starters against the Raiders and that reality looks to be coming true.

Derwin James (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (ankle), and Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) are all listed among the team’s seven inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game.

Other inactive players include safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Deane Leonard, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 1, 2023

With Bosa completely sidelined unlike the past two games where he played on a snap count, this will be the Chargers’ first full look at rookie Tuli Tuipulotu who has been nothing short of impactful since Week Two against the Titans.

With James and Gilman both out, the Chargers will have to rely on backup safeties Raheem Layne, AJ Finley, and Dean Marlowe to carry the load on the back end. Second-year safety JT Woods was recently placed on the NFL’s NFI list.

Joshua Kelley will lead the backfield once again along with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller.