Chargers vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chargers (1-2) and Raiders (1-2) are squaring off today in the first AFC West matchup of the year for the Bolts. This will be the second such game for the Raiders who won their Week One matchup with the Broncos 17-16. As of Sunday morning, the Chargers are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The biggest storyline coming out of Los Angeles this week was whether or not Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find his way out of the NFL’s concussion protocol. That did not end up being the case and it was reported Friday that Las Vegas was leaning towards rookie Aidan O’Connell who impressed during the preseason.

The Chargers, on the other hand, will be without starting defenders Derwin James and Joey Bosa. James did not log much practice time this week after injuring his hamstring against the Vikings. Bosa was initially tagged as questionable on Friday but was downgraded to doubtful a day later. With a Week Five bye coming up, the team will need all the rest they can get before a long finish to the 2023 season.

Below is all the information you’ll need to tune in to today’s game.

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Watch it live: CBS

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

SB Nation Affiliate: Silver and Black Pride