Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Broncos

In a game with nothing to fight for, the offense still showed up while the defense got abused by a unusually-successful deep passing attack by Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Wilson only completed 13 passes on Sunday, but three of them went for 50 or more yards, including two to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The Chargers secondary was only missing slot corner Bryce Callahan, but there performance against Denver was in stark contrast to their previous four games.

Again, the game meant nothing, but fans likely weren’t happy seeing their starters play for so long, on top of being exploited too often just before their first playoff trip since 2018.

With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at this week’s best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from Sunday afternoon.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

WR Keenan Allen - 83.9

QB Justin Herbert - 77.9

C Corey Linsley - 76.0

OT Jamaree Salyer - 72.6

OG Zion Johnson - 71.8

Worst-5

RB Joshua Kelley - 52.0

OG Matt Feiler - 52.1

RB Austin Ekeler - 53.7

OT Trey Pipkins - 56.9

WR DeAndre Carter - 58.0

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

DT Morgan Fox - 77.7

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 68.7

LB Drue Tranquill - 66.5

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 59.2

S Nasir Adderley - 59.0

Worst-5

S Alohi GIlman - 39.1

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 39.3

S Derwin James - 40.0

EDGE Khalil Mack - 47.2

DT Breiden Fehoko - 47.9

