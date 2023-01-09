Chargers-Jaguars set for Saturday night on NBC

Late Sunday night, the NFL announced the schedule for the entire Super Wild Card Weekend and the Chargers will kickoff against the Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. on NBC.

They will be the second game of the weekend with the Seahawks and 49ers playing just before at 1:30 p.m.

After Saturday’s games, the weekend will continue with three games on Sunday (Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Vikings, Ravens-Bengals) and the final contest on Monday night between the Cowboys and Buccaneers.

The Chargers are currently riding a six-game win streak in the wild card round with their last loss in the first round coming back in 2004.

This game will be a rematch of the teams’ week three contest where the Jaguars won handedly inside SoFi Stadium with a 38-10 score. That was also the same game where both Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa wound up injured.

This time around, Bosa will be back and feeling better than ever — potential injury news still pending — while Slater could also be set to return for the first time since that unfortunate day.

Either way, this game will certainly be one of the highlights of Super Wild Card Weekend.