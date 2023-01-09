Chargers vs. Broncoss Week 18 Podcast Recap: Why’d the starters play so long?

Garrett is joined by Craig Smith to recap the Chargers losing the regular season finale to the Denver Broncos on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions regarding how the Chargers lost and some of the major turning points in the game.

Defensively, the Chargers uncharacteristically gave up a lot of big plays through the air. The biggest beneficiary was Jerry Jeudy who caught five passes for 154 yards including a 57-yard bomb down the sideline. Russell Wilson finished with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Broncos had 205 yards on the ground led by running back Latavius Murray who had 103 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Justin Herbert was solid again today despite the result. Herbert was 25 of 37 with 273 passing yards and two touchdowns. Keenan Allen doubled his receiving touchdowns on the season with two today, one from Justin Herbert and one late in the fourth quarter from Chase Daniel. The Chargers had six receivers with over 30 yards receiving yards but Allen led the team with 102 yards on eight catches on the the game. Gerald Everett has had back-to back games with a receiving touchdown. The biggest milestone on the day was Austin Ekeler getting his 107th reception on the season which is a new Chargers franchise record.

The guys talk about why Brandon Staley elected to keep the starters in as long as he did when the result didn’t matter, if they are worried heading into the playoffs and Craig gives a brief rundown of the matchup in Jacksonville and ends with a score prediction.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

