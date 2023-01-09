Chargers Daily Links: Day after open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts ended the regular season with a 10-7 record, improving on their 9-8 mark from a year ago. The 31-28 loss to the Broncos should have been a casual experience where fans got to watch Chase Daniel and the backups put up their best fight against Denver, no matter the outcome.

However, it somehow turned into most of the starters playing three quarters before being pulled. But by that time, the starters weren’t playing very well and when they finally got benched, fans had a somewhat sour taste in their mouth in regards to what they saw from their team just before they head to Jacksonville for the wild card round.

The night could have gone in such a different (positive) direction, but it somehow, unsurprisingly, went the opposite way.

Mike Williams suffered a lower back injury. Kenneth Murray suffered a stinger. Joey Bosa exited early without an injury update.

These things seemingly could’ve been avoided, but fortunately, postgame news revealed the Chargers may have gotten lucky with the early prognosis of those bumps and bruises.

At any rate, you all know what to do. Use this thread as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

