Mike Williams’ X-Rays negative, should be available vs. Jaguars

During the second quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Broncos, Mike Williams caught a short pass before being taken down by a gang of Denver defenders, one being linebacker Alex Singleton who crashed into Williams’ back.

After being slow to get up, Williams only managed to take a few steps before laying back on the ground to wait for trainers to come to his aid. After getting up once again, he was slowly helped to the sideline and headed straight into the medical tent. At halftime, Williams was seen being carted into the locker room.

Williams wouldn’t return for the remainder of the game which left the entire fan base wondering just how bad the injury was. But now we have the news.

Per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Williams suffered only back spasms and his MRI was negative for any serious damage. If that ends up being the case, he should be right as rain by the time they’re in Jacksonville for their wild card matchup with the Jaguars.

Everyone can now breathe a sigh of relief.