Chargers Final Score: Chargers 28, Broncos 31

To everyone’s surprise, Brandon Staley played the majority of his starters on both sides of the ball through the third quarter before finally taking Justin Herbert and others out of the game.

Chase Daniel put together a respectable effort in the final period, leading his team to eight points and getting the Chargers within a field goal but that was all the backups could muster in the final minutes. The Broncos were able to run out the final three minutes behind some tough running by Latavius Murray and they walked away victorious in the regular season finale 31-28 over the Chargers.

Justin Herbert finished with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-37 passing. Keenan Allen caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Drue Tranquill and Derwin James led the defense with six tackles. Joey Bosa and Kyle Van Noy each recorded a sack while Sebastian Joseph-Day scooped up his first professional interception.

The Chargers are on the road in Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in the wild card round.