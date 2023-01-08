Chargers vs. Broncos Second Half Game Thread

In the blink of an eye, the Chargers went from sitting pretty ahead of the Broncos to now looking at a pair of starters hurt the week before they hit the road for the wild card round.

Both Mike Williams and Joey Bosa were seen by trainers, with the former being helped off the field after taking a shot in the back by Alex Singleton.

The game is now tied 17-17 after a blown coverage with 26 seconds remaining in the half.

Can things get even worse? Stay tuned to find out.

Enjoy the rest of the game! Go Bolts!