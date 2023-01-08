Mike Williams is questionable to return with back injury

Before the Chargers ever kicked off against the Broncos, they knew whether or not this contest mattered in the grand scheme of things. However, the Chargers came out with all of their starters and played the entire first half.

Unfortunately, tempting fate usually doesn’t go very well for the Chargers and that’s exactly what happened before the break.

Mike Williams caught a pass for a five-yard gain but came up limping before needing help off the field by trainers. It was later announced that he would be questionable to return with an apparent back injury.

Mike Williams (back) is questionable to return. #LACvsDEN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 8, 2023

Once halftime finally hit, the cameras showed Williams being carted to the locker room which is never a good sign. The expectation is that Williams will certainly not return to this game and it’ll be up in the air of whether or not he can play next week in Jacksonville. If he cannot, I can’t imagine the flack Brandon Staley will receive for continuing to play his starters in a game that had no barring on their playoff seeding.