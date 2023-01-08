Chargers open as 2.5-point favorites on the road vs. Jaguars

The game between the Chargers and Broncos hasn’t even hit halftime yet but the fine folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have already dropped the opening odds for the wild card matchup against the Jaguars. The game will be at 5.15 p.m. PT/8.15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Despite the lopsided result in week three between these clubs, the Chargers have opened up as 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars on the road with the over/under set at 46.

Trevor Lawrence and his club are coming off a close 20-16 victory over the Titans on Saturday night that helped them clinch the AFC South crown and the AFC’s No. 4 seed.

The Jaguars have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL down the final stretch of the regular season and they’ll get to face the Chargers who have also looked to be peaking at just the right time.

The Chargers haven’t lost in the wild card round since 2004. They’ve been to the playoffs six other times since then and have managed to reach the divisional round in all of them.