Chargers Week 18 Inactives: Bryce Callahan inactive in regular season finale

For the regular season finale, the Chargers are deciding not to flood their inactives with notable starters, despite the Bengals currently holding a sizable lead over the Ravens. The Bengals victory will allow the Chargers to clinch the AFC’s No. 5 seed, meaning they’ll face the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the wild card round.

But as far as this week’s inactives go, cornerback Bryce Callahan is the only notable player listed among the team’s seven inactives. He’s been dealing with a groin injury and it looks like he’s a guy the Chargers want to be cautious with ahead of the postseason.

The other six inactives for Sunday include Easton Stick, Isaiah Spiller, Zander Horvath, Storm Norton, Michael Bandy, and Tyeler Davison.

After being held out against the Rams, Derwin James will make a return to the field for the first time since being ejected against the Colts.