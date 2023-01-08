Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, international streaming and more

Welcome to the final week of the regular season.

The Chargers are on Denver to take on the Broncos where they can clinch the AFC’s No. 5 seed with a win or a Ravens loss to the Bengals. Since that latter game is being played in the earlier window ahead of this one, there’s a chance Brandon Staley can pivot from playing his starters. That’s likely the case, so be prepared to watch Chase Daniel and the backups give everything they got against the Broncos who are looking for anything to fight for in a lost season.

As of Sunday morning, the Chargers are still three-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is all the information you’ll need to tune in to today’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) vs. Denver Broncos (4-12)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Mile High Report

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Odds: Broncos (-3) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only), Peacock

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app