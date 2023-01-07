Fans tab Drue Tranquill as biggest priority free agent to re-sign

For this week’s SB Nation Reacts questions, I put up two additional questions on top of our usual confidence check-in. But first, let’s see how everyone’s feeling after the team’s fourth consecutive win.

According to our results, 89 percent of participants believe the team is heading in the right direction. Apparently the remaining 11 percent are truly in the “Super Bowl or bust” camp.

As for the first of our two additional questions, I asked you all to which of these players is the biggest priority to re-sign this offseason: Drue Tranquill, Morgan Fox, Trey Pipkins, and Kyle Van Noy. Tranquill won by a landslide with 64 percent of the vote. Trey Pipkins came in second with just 16 percent.

Lastly, I wanted to know just how many of you agreed with Brandon Staley’s decision to play the starters (should the Bengals lose to the Ravens) against the Broncos in the season finale in order to clinch the AFC’s No. 5 seed. Per our results, a healthy 79 percent said they agreed with the decision.

Well of course we don’t WANT to see the starters play because it means the Bengals dropped what should be a layup of a game, but either way, one more shot to see them in the regular season will always be welcomed with open arms.