Week 18 Saturday Staff Picks: Jaguars vs Titans for the AFC South Crown

It’s finally here. Week 18. The final week of the 2022 NFL Season.

There are two games on Saturday and the rest on Sunday this week, with no Thursday Night Football and no Monday Night Football.

For the Saturday slate of games we have two games, both of which have playoff implications.

The first game is the Kansas City Chiefs at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs need to win to secure the 1 seed and a 1st round bye. If they lose, the Bills can take the 1 seed with a win.

The afternoon game will be of more immediate importance for the Chargers. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Tennessee Titans and the winner of that game wins the AFC South and becomes the 4th seed for the AFC. With the Chargers in prime position to be the 5th seed, the Chargers will very likely be flying out to play the winner of this game in the wild card round of the playoffs.

With that in mind, here are Michael and I’s picks for today:

