Chargers Injury Report: Derwin James will make return against Broncos

The Chargers did not spend a ton of time on the field this week, recording a pair of walkthroughs (one due to rain) before Friday’s session. While there were a good chunk of players listed on the “estimations” posted the past two day’s, the final injury report is about as short as it can.

Heading into the weekend, only fullback Zander Horvath was listed on the team’s final injury report with a questionable tag. Trey Pipkins was the only other limited participant during the week and he was able to be a full-go on Friday. Other names that popped up on the report during the week were Justin Herbert (shoulder), Bryce Callahan (groin), Derwin James (concussion), and Jamaree Salyer (shoulder). Luckily, those were all just precautions.

As for the Broncos, they’ll be without tackle Calvin Anderson, wide receiver Kendall Hinton, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones. Offensive lineman Billy Turner is one of the more notable names among the questionable Broncos.