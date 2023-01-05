 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Ekeler named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

With a game to go, Ekeler already has a career high in total yards of offense.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Austin Ekeler has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

And it’s about dang time.

Ekeler put up 161 yards of total offense (122 rushing, 39 receiving) and a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Rams in week 17. His four catches also pushed his season total to 103 which broke LaDainian Tomlinson’s record for the most in a single season by a Chargers running back.

With 1,567 total yards of offense this season, Ekeler bested his career high from a season ago with an entire game left to go. His 18 touchdowns this year are just two away from tying his career high of 20, also from a season ago. His 38 total scores over the past two seasons is the most in the NFL by over 12. TWELVE! And this is after he didn’t find the end zone over the team’s first three games of the season!

Just when many believed this was going to be a season full of regression for Ek, he’s gone out and proved that he’s going to continue being one of the team’s top playmakers for as long as he possibly can.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...