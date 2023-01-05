Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re keeping it simple with an open thread this morning. As per usual, please use it as you see fit.

Can anyone else believe we’re in the final week of the regular season? Wow, that flew by.

And now for today’s links.

Wednesday injury report (Chargers.com)

Austin Ekeler was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Chargers.com)

Morgan Fox is more than deserving of a contract extension (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers have had a good track record against the AFC South in the playoffs (Bolt Beat)

Taylor Heinicke will start for the Commanders in week 18 (ESPN)

Week 18 power rankings (CBS Sports)

How should the NFL resolve the game between the Bills and Bengals? (CBS Sports)

The NFL announced the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 (NFL.com)

Sean McVay sees 2022 season as a “professional failure” (Pro Football Talk)

Winners and losers from week 17 (The Ringer)