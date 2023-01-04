Chargers Injury Report: Bolts hold walkthrough on Wednesday

Instead of hopping right back on the practice field as per usual on Wednesdays, the Chargers chose to go with a walkthrough for their start of Broncos prep. With the Damar Hamlin injury still at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it’s not surprising to see NFL teams do what’s best for their players, and that could certainly be avoiding rushing back to any form of contact.

With that mind, the Chargers still put out a injury report with estimations on who would have been included should they have gone through a real practice.

Two players were tagged as limited in Zander Horvath and Trey Pipkins with an ankle and knee injury, respectively.

Bryce Callahan (groin), Justin Herbert (shoulder), Derwin James (concussion), Amen Ogbongbemiga (ankle), Troy Reeder (back), and Jamaree Salyer (shoulder) were all on the list but would have been full participants.

The full tag for James is especially good news after he was held out against the Rams.