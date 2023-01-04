Chargers vs. Broncos Part 2: By the Numbers

The Chargers defense is peaking at the right time and that helps when you’re about to close the season against an offense that has scored 20+ in only five of their 17 games this season. While three of those games have come in the past four weeks, they’ve come against the Cardinals (30th in points allowed) and twice against the Chiefs (20th).
The Chargers have allowed 22.1 points per game this season (19th), but have only allowed 10, 3, 14, and 17 points in each of the past four weeks, respectively. That’s an average of 11 points. The Broncos scored 16 against the Chargers in week six, but this hopefully improved defense doesn’t allow the same explosive plays it did to keep that game close.
Denver’s defense is still one of the best in the league, but they’ve softened up a bit down the stretch and have allowed 20+ points in five of their last seven games. With the Chargers’ offense also looking a bit more cohesive as of late, this game should be more decisive than a 19-16 decision, but matchups within the AFC West are always some fo the hardest-fought games.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 17 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 359.8 (9th)
Points per game: 22.7 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 268.2 (4th)
Rushing yards per game: 91.6 (30th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,466 passing yards, 23 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 881
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 13
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 863
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 103
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 338.3 (19th)
Points allowed per game: 22.1 (19th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 196.3 (6th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 142.1 (27th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 138
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 11
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 14
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack, EDGE Kyle Van Noy - Two
Broncos Offense
Total yards per game: 316.0 (24th)
Points per game: 207.9 (19th)
Passing yards per game: 16.0 (32nd)
Rushing yards per game: 108.1 (22nd)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Russell Wilson - 3,241 passing yards, 13 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Latavius Murray - 600
Rushing touchdowns: RB Latavius Murray - Four
Receiving yards: WR Jerry Jeudy - 818
Receptions: WR Kerru Jeudy - 61
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jerry Jeudy - Six
Broncos Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 318.0 (6th)
Points allowed per game: 23.7 (10th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 112.9 (12th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 205.1 (11th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Alex Singleton - 152
Tackles for loss: DT Dre’Mont Jones - Nine
Sacks: DT Dre’Mont Jones - 6.5
Passes Defended: CB Patrick Surtain II - 10
Interceptions: S Justin Simmons - Six
Forced fumbles: Four players tied w/ two
Fumble recoveries: Six players tied w/ one
