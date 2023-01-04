Chargers vs. Broncos Part 2: By the Numbers

The Chargers defense is peaking at the right time and that helps when you’re about to close the season against an offense that has scored 20+ in only five of their 17 games this season. While three of those games have come in the past four weeks, they’ve come against the Cardinals (30th in points allowed) and twice against the Chiefs (20th).

The Chargers have allowed 22.1 points per game this season (19th), but have only allowed 10, 3, 14, and 17 points in each of the past four weeks, respectively. That’s an average of 11 points. The Broncos scored 16 against the Chargers in week six, but this hopefully improved defense doesn’t allow the same explosive plays it did to keep that game close.

Denver’s defense is still one of the best in the league, but they’ve softened up a bit down the stretch and have allowed 20+ points in five of their last seven games. With the Chargers’ offense also looking a bit more cohesive as of late, this game should be more decisive than a 19-16 decision, but matchups within the AFC West are always some fo the hardest-fought games.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 17 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 359.8 (9th)

Points per game: 22.7 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 268.2 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 91.6 (30th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,466 passing yards, 23 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 881

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 13

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 863

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 103

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 338.3 (19th)

Points allowed per game: 22.1 (19th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 196.3 (6th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 142.1 (27th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 138

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 11

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 14

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack, EDGE Kyle Van Noy - Two

Broncos Offense

Total yards per game: 316.0 (24th)

Points per game: 207.9 (19th)

Passing yards per game: 16.0 (32nd)

Rushing yards per game: 108.1 (22nd)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Russell Wilson - 3,241 passing yards, 13 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Latavius Murray - 600

Rushing touchdowns: RB Latavius Murray - Four

Receiving yards: WR Jerry Jeudy - 818

Receptions: WR Kerru Jeudy - 61

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jerry Jeudy - Six

Broncos Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 318.0 (6th)

Points allowed per game: 23.7 (10th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 112.9 (12th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 205.1 (11th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Alex Singleton - 152

Tackles for loss: DT Dre’Mont Jones - Nine

Sacks: DT Dre’Mont Jones - 6.5

Passes Defended: CB Patrick Surtain II - 10

Interceptions: S Justin Simmons - Six

Forced fumbles: Four players tied w/ two

Fumble recoveries: Six players tied w/ one