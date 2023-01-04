The Chargers won their fourth consecutive game and have a strong chance of making it five in a row with a win against the Broncos in the season finale.

Those four wins have helped the Chargers establish themselves as a top 10 team in a number of power rankings. Their latest victory now has them inching closer and closer to the top 5.

With Damar Hamlin situation at the forefront of everyone’s minds this week, only a select few publications have dropped updated power rankings so the list below is a bit shorter than usual.

With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at where the Bolts ended up in this week’s power rankings roundup.

“Add the Chargers to the short list of white-hot teams surging ahead of the playoffs. Justin Herbert has his groove back passing and Austin Ekeler hasn’t lost his. The defense has to be thrilled to have Joey Bosa back.” - Vinnie Iyer

“The Chargers opened the season with a ready-made roster for a Super Bowl run, but that goal quickly appeared in jeopardy after the Bolts suffered several significant injuries within the first three weeks: Justin Herbert fractured rib cartilage, WR Keenan Allen strained a hamstring and LT Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa were placed on injured reserve. Continuing into the season, injuries continued to plague the team with CB J.C. Jackson, DL Austin Johnson and WR Mike Williams all missing time. Nevertheless, the Chargers remained on course and in contention to earn a postseason berth. Now several players — including Allen, Williams and Bosa — have returned healthy and the Chargers have clinched their first playoff berth since 2018.” - Lindsey Thiry

“The Los Angeles Chargers have all the makings of a dark horse Super Bowl contender. Elite quarterback, an offense gaining confidence and a defense playing at an elite level with the return of its star players. If you’re looking for a team in the AFC to pull off some playoff upsets, it’s Justin Herbert and the Chargers.” - Matt Johnson

“While you may have wondered if the Chargers were going to take their foot off the pedal in their crosstown showdown against the Rams, that clearly wasn’t the case. Given the way Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler are playing — to say nothing of the ridiculous catches Mike Williams is making — there is an increasingly positive vibe surrounding this group going into the postseason.” - Bryan Fischer