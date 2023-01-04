Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re rolling with an open thread this morning. Please use it as you see fit.

The NFL world has seemingly come to a near-halt following the Damar Hamlin incident on Monday night. Many of the major news outlets have refrained from putting up new content while we all wait patiently for some good news regarding Hamlin’s health and well-being.

Yesterday, you all probably noticed there wasn’t much up on BFTB, either. I appreciate the patience and we’ll get back to normal game previews starting today.

And now for today’s links.

