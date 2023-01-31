Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

So how are we feeling about the Kellen Moore hire a day later? Loving it more? Simmered down on it a bit? Never liked it? Until the shape of this team starts to change into what the final product will be later this season, it’s probably a safe bet to stay optimistic, yet reserved, for the time being.

As always, feel free to use this thread as you see fit.

Enjoy the day!

And now for today’s links.

