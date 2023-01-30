Kellen Moore to become new Chargers offensive coordinator

Following the mutual departure from the Cowboys, the Chargers wasted little time in making a move for the former Dallas offensive coordinator as Kellen Moore is now expected to be joining the staff in Los Angeles. The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/rgo99lA3YL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

Moore, a former college football standout at Boise State, played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017 before retiring in early 2018. He quickly transitioned into coaching, becoming the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. After just one season at the position, he was promoted to offensive coordinator in January of 2019. Following the firing of former head coach Jason Garrett, Moore was one of the holdovers to join Mike McCarthy’s staff after he was hired in 2020.

This past season, Moore helped guide the Cowboys to the sixth-ranked offense in the league despite starting quarterback Dak Prescott missing five games to injury. Dallas finished fifth in passing yards and ninth in rushing yards which is the type of balance the Chargers have desperately needed on offense in Brandon Staley’s two seasons at the helm.

Now, Moore goes from Prescott to Justin Herbert and will have a plethora of talented offensive weapons at his disposal heading into an offseason where the Chargers may be looking to add even more firepower on his side of the ball.