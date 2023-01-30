Chargers offensive coordinator candidates

The Chargers recently fired their offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after two seasons of underwhelming performances from Justin Herbert and company. With a new vacancy open Garrett and Jamie explore the next possible offensive coordinator options for the Bolts including some coaches they’ve already interviewed and some of the guys they would like to see get interviews in the next few weeks. Some of the names include (in order):

Former Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson

Los Angeles Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson

Minnesota Vikings assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/TEs coach Thomas Brown

Tennessee Titans TEs coach Luke Steckel

Buffalo Bills QB Coach Joe Brady

San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik

Georgia OC Todd Monken

Philadelphia Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!