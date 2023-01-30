Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The NFL’s conference title games came and went with Andy Reid’s current team now set to meet his former team in Super Bowl 57.

There wasn’t a way for Chargers fans to feel good with either of the possible results of the AFC Championship. But now, it’s all “Fly, Eagles, Fly!” for the next two weeks.

And now for today’s links.

Justin Herbert will be unavailable as a Pro Bowl alternate after undergoing surgery on a torn labrum (Chargers.com)

Player notes from day two of the East-West Shrine Bowl (Chargers Wire)

Joey Bosa was recorded while getting into a spat with an Eagles fan (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers’ five biggest draft needs heading into the 2023 offseason (Bolt Beat)

Trent Williams was tossed from the NFC title game after scuffling with the Eagles (CBS Sports)

10 takeaways from Championship Sunday (NFL.com)

15 head-scratching plays from Championship Sunday (ESPN)

Winners and losers from the NFC/AFC title game (The Ringer)

Andy Reid will face the Eagles in the Super Bowl 10 years after they fired him (Pro Football Talk)

The refs from Bengals-Chiefs were blasted on Twitter (Bleacher Report)